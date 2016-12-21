South Korean investigators summon Park's jailed friend
Choi Soon-sil, center, the jailed confidante of disgraced South Korean President Park Geun-hye, arrives for questioning into her suspected role in political scandal at the office of the independent counsel in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016. A South Korean special prosecutor summoned Choi who allegedly exploited her connections with Park to extort money and favors from the country's largest companies and manipulate government affairs from the shadows.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|6 hr
|PolakPotrafi
|5,020
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|12 hr
|PolakPotrafi
|179
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|15 hr
|Cassandra_
|6,324
|Russian Foreign Ministry Not Amused By Ukrainia...
|17 hr
|ONLY IN RUSSIA
|1
|Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot'
|18 hr
|TRUMP a PUPPET
|52
|Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07)
|Fri
|Richard Cutshaw
|23
|Japan Emperor turns 83, thanks public over abdi...
|Fri
|Ainu
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC