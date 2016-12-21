South Korean investigators summon Park's jailed friend

Choi Soon-sil, center, the jailed confidante of disgraced South Korean President Park Geun-hye, arrives for questioning into her suspected role in political scandal at the office of the independent counsel in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016. A South Korean special prosecutor summoned Choi who allegedly exploited her connections with Park to extort money and favors from the country's largest companies and manipulate government affairs from the shadows.

