South Korea court issues arrest warrant for pension chief in corruption scandal
The National Pension Service Chairman Moon Hyung-pyo is summoned to the Independent Counsel Team in Seoul, South Korea, December 27, 2016. News1 via A South Korean court issued an arrest warrant for the head of the national pension fund, the world's third largest, early on Saturday in a corruption scandal that has led to President Park Geun-hye's impeachment, an official said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Graham: 'Enough is Enough;' Predicts Sanctions ...
|7 hr
|16 teen shots
|44
|Absolute madness has gripped "official" Washington
|8 hr
|USA Today
|1
|Bought during the Cold War, Russian mansions ac...
|9 hr
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|1
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|10 hr
|YIM
|264
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|11 hr
|PolakPotrafi
|5,052
|Gingrich: Trump 'exactly right' about wanting t...
|15 hr
|Bunz7893
|32
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|15 hr
|Cakez9945
|6,362
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC