South Korea court issues arrest warrant for pension chief in corruption scandal

The National Pension Service Chairman Moon Hyung-pyo is summoned to the Independent Counsel Team in Seoul, South Korea, December 27, 2016. News1 via A South Korean court issued an arrest warrant for the head of the national pension fund, the world's third largest, early on Saturday in a corruption scandal that has led to President Park Geun-hye's impeachment, an official said.

