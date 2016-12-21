Smog chokes Chinese cities, grounding...

Smog chokes Chinese cities, grounding flights, closing roads

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: WBOC-TV Salisbury

Thick, gray smog fell over Beijing on Tuesday, clouding China's ... . A man wearing a mask for protection against air pollution walks across a road in Beijing as the capital of China is shrouded by heavy smog on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Japanese Emperor Akihito cancels duties due to ... 10 min Ainu 8
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 1 hr Treat7430 6,322
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 1 hr Reply 4,983
News Supreme Court overturns ruling to suspend night... 2 hr Strong Wakamoto 5
News U.S. military to return some land in Okinawa by... 4 hr Ainu 4
News Overnight buses offering comfortable compartmen... 4 hr Strong Wakamoto 1
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 14 hr DP Cassie 160
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,699 • Total comments across all topics: 277,251,573

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC