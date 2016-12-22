Santa summit cheer cana t hide Finlan...

Santa summit cheer cana t hide Finlanda s unease about Russia

Thursday Dec 22 Read more: The Republic

Santa and Father Frost, not tanks and troops, have met up at the busiest border crossing between Russia and Finland. But despite the jovial ho-ho-hos in the annual show of seasonal goodwill and neighborly friendship, there lies an increasing disquiet in the Nordic nation.

