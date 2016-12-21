Pathankot Terror Attack: NIA Names Ja...

Pathankot Terror Attack: NIA Names Jaish Chief Masood Azhar in Chargesheet

NIA today filed a charge sheet in the Pathankot airbase terror attack, naming Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar and three others of his organisation as accused. In a comprehensive charge sheet filed at Panchkula Special Court about a year after attack, NIA has highlighted the role of terror group Jaish in spreading mayhem in India and referred to the nefarious plans of the outfit, sources said.

Chicago, IL

