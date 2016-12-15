Pakistan student group wing of banned...

Pakistan student group wing of banned Lashkar-e-Taiba: US

The Taj Mahal hotel is seen engulfed in smoke during a gun battle in Mumbai November 29, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/File Photo The United States on Wednesday announced it was adding the student wing of the Pakistan-based militant organization, Lashkar-e-Taiba, to its list of "foreign terrorist organizations."

