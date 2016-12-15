Pakistan student group wing of banned Lashkar-e-Taiba: US
The Taj Mahal hotel is seen engulfed in smoke during a gun battle in Mumbai November 29, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/File Photo The United States on Wednesday announced it was adding the student wing of the Pakistan-based militant organization, Lashkar-e-Taiba, to its list of "foreign terrorist organizations."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|51 min
|Ms Sassy
|238
|Graham: 'Enough is Enough;' Predicts Sanctions ...
|55 min
|BLACK POWER
|17
|Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot'
|59 min
|o see the light
|54
|Trump Left a Tough Choice by Obama Sanctions on...
|1 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|McCain wants permanent U.S. forces presence in ...
|2 hr
|The Real Donald T...
|3
|Gingrich: Trump 'exactly right' about wanting t...
|6 hr
|ICaNthEaRU
|30
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|7 hr
|Cassandra_
|6,361
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC