Mongolia's nomad herders facing winter disaster as temperatures plunge
Mongolia's traditional nomads are facing a natural disaster known as "dzud", where frigid temperatures and heavy snow cause widespread livestock deaths, threatening herders' livelihoods. Mongolians are already struggling with an economic crisis which has seen the currency, the tugrik, depreciate rapidly, making household goods more expensive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|6 hr
|PolakPotrafi
|5,020
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|12 hr
|PolakPotrafi
|179
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|15 hr
|Cassandra_
|6,324
|Russian Foreign Ministry Not Amused By Ukrainia...
|17 hr
|ONLY IN RUSSIA
|1
|Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot'
|18 hr
|TRUMP a PUPPET
|52
|Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07)
|Fri
|Richard Cutshaw
|23
|Japan Emperor turns 83, thanks public over abdi...
|Fri
|Ainu
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC