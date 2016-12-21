Japan's Abe offers 'everlasting condo...

Japan's Abe offers 'everlasting condolences' at Pearl Harbor

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

Under a warm Oahu sun, with the tranquil, teal waters of Pearl Harbor behind them, former enemies came together to acknowledge the tremendous loss from the Japanese attack on U.S. military installations in Hawaii 75 years ago. "As the prime minister of Japan, I offer my sincere and everlasting condolences to the souls of those who lost their lives here, as well as to the spirits of all the brave men and women whose lives were taken by a war that commenced in this very place," Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 3 hr Cassandra_ 6,347
News Russian military plane disaster: What we know s... 6 hr RUSSIA in DECLINE 7
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 6 hr Tm Cln 5,040
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 6 hr LOCK HIM UP 209
News Russian ambassador shot dead in art gallery 6 hr RUSSKI GO HOME 8
News Gingrich: Trump 'exactly right' about wanting t... Tue huntcoyotes 28
News Putin proudly confirms plan to invade and annex... (Mar '15) Mon PUTIN a LIAR 11
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Pakistan
  1. Mexico
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,298 • Total comments across all topics: 277,392,419

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC