Japan sets record defense budget with eyes on China, N Korea
Casting a wary eye to threats from its west, Japan will invest billions of dollars in new submarines, ships and stealth fighter aircraft under a record defense budget approved by the Cabinet on Thursday. The $44 billion Defense Ministry spending plan puts a focus on defending the Senkaku Islands, the chain in the East China Sea administered by Japan but also claimed by China, which calls them the Diaoyus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at YourErie.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|6 hr
|PolakPotrafi
|5,020
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|12 hr
|PolakPotrafi
|179
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|15 hr
|Cassandra_
|6,324
|Russian Foreign Ministry Not Amused By Ukrainia...
|17 hr
|ONLY IN RUSSIA
|1
|Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot'
|18 hr
|TRUMP a PUPPET
|52
|Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07)
|Fri
|Richard Cutshaw
|23
|Japan Emperor turns 83, thanks public over abdi...
|Fri
|Ainu
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC