Japan sets record defense budget with...

Japan sets record defense budget with eyes on China, N Korea

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: YourErie

Casting a wary eye to threats from its west, Japan will invest billions of dollars in new submarines, ships and stealth fighter aircraft under a record defense budget approved by the Cabinet on Thursday. The $44 billion Defense Ministry spending plan puts a focus on defending the Senkaku Islands, the chain in the East China Sea administered by Japan but also claimed by China, which calls them the Diaoyus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at YourErie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 6 hr PolakPotrafi 5,020
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 12 hr PolakPotrafi 179
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 15 hr Cassandra_ 6,324
News Russian Foreign Ministry Not Amused By Ukrainia... 17 hr ONLY IN RUSSIA 1
News Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot' 18 hr TRUMP a PUPPET 52
News Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07) Fri Richard Cutshaw 23
News Japan Emperor turns 83, thanks public over abdi... Fri Ainu 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Death Penalty
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,698 • Total comments across all topics: 277,322,385

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC