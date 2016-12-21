Indian coal mine death toll rises to ...

Indian coal mine death toll rises to 16, some still trapped

The death toll in an Indian coal mine collapse rose to 16 on Saturday and could rise further, officials said, as some people are still feared trapped at a coalfield run by state-owned Coal India Limited. People gather near the site of a coal mine collapse near Lalmatia in Godda district, in eastern Jharkhand state on December 30, 2016.

