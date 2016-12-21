Ilham Aliyev, his spouse view work in Baku White City

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and his wife Mehriban Aliyeva viewed work done in Baku White City on December 26. The president and his wife were informed of work carried out within the framework of the Baku White City project.

