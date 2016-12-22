Huge but empty pyramid hotel a sphinx...

Huge but empty pyramid hotel a sphinx-like N. Korean mystery

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

Pyongyang's pyramid-shaped Ryugyong Hotel, which poetically enough was built with some help from Egyptians, is one of the world's strangest landmarks and most conspicuous construction-project fails. Intended to be the world's tallest hotel, it has yet to host a guest, even though it's nearly as old as leader Kim Jong Un.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Japanese Emperor Akihito cancels duties due to ... 6 min Ainu 8
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 1 hr Treat7430 6,322
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 1 hr Reply 4,983
News Supreme Court overturns ruling to suspend night... 2 hr Strong Wakamoto 5
News U.S. military to return some land in Okinawa by... 4 hr Ainu 4
News Overnight buses offering comfortable compartmen... 4 hr Strong Wakamoto 1
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 14 hr DP Cassie 160
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,699 • Total comments across all topics: 277,251,506

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC