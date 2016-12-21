Gloomy start to year of rooster as bird flu hits South Korea

In this Monday, Dec. 26, 2016 photo, health officials wearing protective suits carry a sack containing killed chickens after they were slaughtered at a chicken farm where a suspected case of bird flu was reported in Incheon, South Korea. South Korea's government said Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016 that about 26 million head of poultry will be culled by Wednesday including about one-third of the country's egg-laying hens after the H5N6 strain of avian influenza was found in farms and parks.

