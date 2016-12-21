Gloomy start to year of rooster as bird flu hits South Korea
In this Monday, Dec. 26, 2016 photo, health officials wearing protective suits carry a sack containing killed chickens after they were slaughtered at a chicken farm where a suspected case of bird flu was reported in Incheon, South Korea. South Korea's government said Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016 that about 26 million head of poultry will be culled by Wednesday including about one-third of the country's egg-laying hens after the H5N6 strain of avian influenza was found in farms and parks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gingrich: Trump 'exactly right' about wanting t...
|3 hr
|huntcoyotes
|28
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|4 hr
|Tm Cln
|5,033
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|10 hr
|PolakPotrafi
|199
|Russian military plane disaster: What we know s...
|10 hr
|RUSSIA in DECLINE
|4
|Putin proudly confirms plan to invade and annex... (Mar '15)
|10 hr
|PUTIN a LIAR
|11
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|13 hr
|Cassandra_
|6,335
|Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident
|16 hr
|Spotted Girl
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC