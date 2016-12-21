Gaibandha MP shot dead at home
Manzurul Islam Liton, ruling Awami League lawmaker of Gaibandha-1 constituency, was killed after unknown assailants opened fire on him inside his home at Sundarganj upazila of the district yesterday evening. Four men stormed the MP's home in Bamondanga area around 6:00pm and shot him when he was in his guest room, said Atiar Rahman, officer-in-charge of Sundarganj Police Station.
