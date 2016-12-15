Federal prosecutor charges foreign hackers for cyber-attack
The defendants are Iat Hong and Chin Hung of Macau, and Bo Zheng of China. Iat Hong was arrested on Christmas Day in Hong Kong.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jurist.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Graham: 'Enough is Enough;' Predicts Sanctions ...
|12 min
|ACT of WAR
|16
|McCain wants permanent U.S. forces presence in ...
|14 min
|Cordon Sanitaire
|2
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|23 min
|ACT of WAR
|227
|Gingrich: Trump 'exactly right' about wanting t...
|3 hr
|ICaNthEaRU
|30
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|4 hr
|Cassandra_
|6,361
|Henniker, Weare welcome exchange teacher from C... (Aug '13)
|18 hr
|jeamlee
|2
|Russian military plane disaster: What we know s...
|23 hr
|Smolensk PAYBACK
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC