China's Ying Kou Port Group chairman sentenced to 14 years for bribery: Xinhua

14 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

The chairman of China's Ying Kou Port Group was sentenced to 14 years in prison for accepting around 26.8 million yuan in bribes, said the official Xinhua news agency on Saturday. President Xi Jinping has waged a widespread campaign to wipe out systemic corruption since he came to power in late 2012.

