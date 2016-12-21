China's Suzhou city to halt live poul...

China's Suzhou city to halt live poultry trade on bird flu concerns

A Chinese city said on Sunday it will suspend trade of live poultry in the interests of public health after neighbouring provinces reported cases of human bird flu infections. Suzhou, the second-biggest city in the eastern province of Jiangsu, will halt trading of live poultry as of midnight, the official People's Daily reported on its website.

