China's Suzhou city to halt live poultry trade on bird flu concerns
A Chinese city said on Sunday it will suspend trade of live poultry in the interests of public health after neighbouring provinces reported cases of human bird flu infections. Suzhou, the second-biggest city in the eastern province of Jiangsu, will halt trading of live poultry as of midnight, the official People's Daily reported on its website.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|16 min
|PolakPotrafi
|190
|Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident
|16 min
|Jaysus Sharia
|3
|Putin proudly confirms plan to invade and annex... (Mar '15)
|1 hr
|Retribution
|10
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|1 hr
|PolakPotrafi
|5,023
|Fire up the charcoal, it's a cargo ship Christm...
|4 hr
|lucky they alive
|1
|Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot'
|11 hr
|TRUMP a PUPPET
|53
|Russian military plane disaster: What we know s...
|13 hr
|PolakPotrafi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC