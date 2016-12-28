China: Willing to have talks with Vatican but Catholics must be patriots
China's head of religious affairs said that Beijing is willing to have constructive dialogue with the Vatican but stressed that Catholics should "hold up high the flag of patriotism" and adapt Catholicism to Chinese society. Wang Zuo'an, the director of the State Administration for Religious Affairs, made the remarks Tuesday at a meeting of China's official Catholic Church, which includes bishops, priests and lay Catholics, state media reported.
