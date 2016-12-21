China state broadcaster rebrands in i...

China state broadcaster rebrands in international push

Read more: Brandon Sun

State broadcaster Central China Television has rebranded its international networks and digital presence under the name China Global Television Network as part of a push to consolidate its worldwide reach. CCTV on Friday unveiled several new mobile apps under the CGTN brand, and visitors to CCTV's non-Chinese language websites are directed to a new http://www.cgtn.com site.

Chicago, IL

