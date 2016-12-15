Benefits of Indian cash overhaul elus...

Benefits of Indian cash overhaul elusive as deadline passes

11 hrs ago Read more: Kansas City Nursing News

Fifty days ago, India yanked most of its currency from circulation without warning, jolting the economy and leaving most citizens scrambling for cash. As the deadline for exchanging the devalued 500- and 1,000-rupee notes for new ones hits Friday, many Indians are still stuck waiting in long bank lines.

Chicago, IL

