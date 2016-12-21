Bangladesh arrests two Islamists blam...

Bangladesh arrests two Islamists blamed for cafe attack

Tuesday

Bangladesh security forces on Tuesday arrested two members of an Islamist militant group blamed for a deadly attack on a cafe in Dhaka in July in which 22 people were killed, most of them foreigners. The July 1 attack in Dhaka's diplomatic quarter was claimed by the Islamic State and was the worst militant attack in Bangladesh, which has been hit by a spate of killings of liberals and members of religious minorities in the past year.

Chicago, IL

