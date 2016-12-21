Bangladesh arrests two Islamists blamed for cafe attack
Bangladesh security forces on Tuesday arrested two members of an Islamist militant group blamed for a deadly attack on a cafe in Dhaka in July in which 22 people were killed, most of them foreigners. The July 1 attack in Dhaka's diplomatic quarter was claimed by the Islamic State and was the worst militant attack in Bangladesh, which has been hit by a spate of killings of liberals and members of religious minorities in the past year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Japanese Emperor Akihito cancels duties due to ...
|13 min
|Ainu
|8
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|1 hr
|Treat7430
|6,322
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|1 hr
|Reply
|4,983
|Supreme Court overturns ruling to suspend night...
|2 hr
|Strong Wakamoto
|5
|U.S. military to return some land in Okinawa by...
|4 hr
|Ainu
|4
|Overnight buses offering comfortable compartmen...
|5 hr
|Strong Wakamoto
|1
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|14 hr
|DP Cassie
|160
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC