Bangladesh arrests five suspected Islamists 'plotting New Year attack'
Police in Bangladesh have arrested five suspected Islamist militants believed to be plotting to attack New Year celebrations, a counter-terrorism police chief said on Wednesday. The five were believed to be members of a faction of the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh group, which was blamed for an attack on a cafe in Dhaka in July in which 22 people were killed, most of them foreigners.
