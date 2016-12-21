At soaring rate, Nepalis seeking jobs abroad come home dead
" A tiny young woman crouches just outside the airport, crying softly into her thin shawl. It's cold out, but her sleeping toddler is heavy and warm in her arms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Japanese Emperor Akihito cancels duties due to ...
|8 min
|Ainu
|8
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|1 hr
|Treat7430
|6,322
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|1 hr
|Reply
|4,983
|Supreme Court overturns ruling to suspend night...
|2 hr
|Strong Wakamoto
|5
|U.S. military to return some land in Okinawa by...
|4 hr
|Ainu
|4
|Overnight buses offering comfortable compartmen...
|4 hr
|Strong Wakamoto
|1
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|14 hr
|DP Cassie
|160
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC