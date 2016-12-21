At Least 72 Dead in Siberia After Dri...

At Least 72 Dead in Siberia After Drinking Counterfeit Alcohol

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: KXL-AM Portland

Seventy-two people in a Siberian city have now died after drinking tainted bath oils in what has become one of the worst poisonings in Russian history. There are fears the death toll may climb even higher, with 33 people still hospitalized according to local authorities in the city, Irkutsk, located in Russia's far east.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXL-AM Portland.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 6 hr PolakPotrafi 5,020
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 12 hr PolakPotrafi 179
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 15 hr Cassandra_ 6,324
News Russian Foreign Ministry Not Amused By Ukrainia... 17 hr ONLY IN RUSSIA 1
News Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot' 18 hr TRUMP a PUPPET 52
News Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07) Fri Richard Cutshaw 23
News Japan Emperor turns 83, thanks public over abdi... Fri Ainu 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Death Penalty
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,698 • Total comments across all topics: 277,322,383

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC