Armenia, Azerbaijan accuse each other...

Armenia, Azerbaijan accuse each other of starting fight that killed 3

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Dec 29 Three Armenian servicemen were killed in border clashes with Azeri soldiers, Armenia's defence ministry spokesman said on Thursday, with each sides accusing the other of encroaching on their territory. Artsrun Hovannisyan said in a statement that Azeri soldiers had tried to cross into Armenia, while Azerbaijan's defence ministry said Armenian forces tried to cross the border.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 51 min Ms Sassy 238
News Graham: 'Enough is Enough;' Predicts Sanctions ... 55 min BLACK POWER 17
News Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot' 59 min o see the light 54
News Trump Left a Tough Choice by Obama Sanctions on... 1 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News McCain wants permanent U.S. forces presence in ... 2 hr The Real Donald T... 3
News Gingrich: Trump 'exactly right' about wanting t... 6 hr ICaNthEaRU 30
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 7 hr Cassandra_ 6,361
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,564 • Total comments across all topics: 277,442,043

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC