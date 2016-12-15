Armenia, Azerbaijan accuse each other of starting fight that killed 3
Dec 29 Three Armenian servicemen were killed in border clashes with Azeri soldiers, Armenia's defence ministry spokesman said on Thursday, with each sides accusing the other of encroaching on their territory. Artsrun Hovannisyan said in a statement that Azeri soldiers had tried to cross into Armenia, while Azerbaijan's defence ministry said Armenian forces tried to cross the border.
