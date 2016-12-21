Anger in Afghanistan at female pilot'...

Anger in Afghanistan at female pilot's US asylum bid

12 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Star

There was an angry reaction in Afghanistan to news that the first female fixed-wing pilot in the country's air force was requesting asylum in the United States after completing an 18-month training course. The Afghan defence ministry confirmed yesterday that Captain Niloofar Rahmani, 25, had sought asylum after the Wall Street Journal quoted her as saying that she feared her life would be in danger if she returned home.

