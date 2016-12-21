Aid groups warn of crisis as Mongolia hit by harsh winter
Another unusually harsh winter in Mongolia that's decimating livestock and sending temperatures to minus 56 degrees Celsius may create a humanitarian crisis, with worse conditions still to come, aid groups warn. Save the Children and the International Federation of the Red Cross said Wednesday that this winter will likely see vast swathes of the Mongolian steppe affected by the extreme weather phenomenon known in Mongolia as "dzud."
