Afghan officials: 3 people wounded in Kabul bomb blast
Afghan officials say that at least three people have been wounded by a roadside bomb blast in the capital, Kabul. Deputy Interior Ministry Spokesman Najib Danish said Wednesday that the bomb was placed under a bridge and the target might have been an Afghan parliamentarian.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|2 min
|Cassandra_
|6,354
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|19 min
|Ms Sassy
|214
|Russian military plane disaster: What we know s...
|15 hr
|RUSSIA in DECLINE
|7
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|15 hr
|Tm Cln
|5,040
|Russian ambassador shot dead in art gallery
|15 hr
|RUSSKI GO HOME
|8
|Gingrich: Trump 'exactly right' about wanting t...
|Tue
|huntcoyotes
|28
|Putin proudly confirms plan to invade and annex... (Mar '15)
|Mon
|PUTIN a LIAR
|11
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC