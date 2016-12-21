Afghan officials: 3 people wounded in...

Afghan officials: 3 people wounded in Kabul bomb blast

Afghan officials say that at least three people have been wounded by a roadside bomb blast in the capital, Kabul. Deputy Interior Ministry Spokesman Najib Danish said Wednesday that the bomb was placed under a bridge and the target might have been an Afghan parliamentarian.

