Afghan official: 2 civilians killed in bomb blast

An Afghan official says that at least two Afghan civilians were killed by a roadside bomb in eastern Laghman province. Sarhadi Zwak, spokesman for the Laghman provincial governor, said the attack took place early Sunday morning near a shrine in Mihterlam, the provincial capital.

