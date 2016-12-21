Afghan official: 1 police officer killed by car bomb blast
An Afghan official says that at least one police officer has been killed after a car bomb exploded near the convoy of the deputy provincial police chief of southern Helmand province. Omar Zwak, spokesman for the provincial governor in Helmand, said Monday that four other policemen were wounded in the attack and the targeted police official escaped unharmed.
