Afghan official: 1 police officer kil...

Afghan official: 1 police officer killed by car bomb blast

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Stars and Stripes

An Afghan official says that at least one police officer has been killed after a car bomb exploded near the convoy of the deputy provincial police chief of southern Helmand province. Omar Zwak, spokesman for the provincial governor in Helmand, said Monday that four other policemen were wounded in the attack and the targeted police official escaped unharmed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gingrich: Trump 'exactly right' about wanting t... 49 min Lawrence Wolf 26
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 56 min PolakPotrafi 199
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 58 min PolakPotrafi 5,031
News Russian military plane disaster: What we know s... 1 hr RUSSIA in DECLINE 4
News Putin proudly confirms plan to invade and annex... (Mar '15) 1 hr PUTIN a LIAR 11
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 4 hr Cassandra_ 6,335
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident 6 hr Spotted Girl 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,195 • Total comments across all topics: 277,361,147

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC