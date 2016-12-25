A look at recent crashes of Soviet-built Tu-154 planes
All 92 people on board are believed dead and the cause of the crash isn't immediately known. - April 10, 2010: A Polish presidential Tu-154 crashes in poor weather on approach to Smolensk airport in Russia, killing all 96 people on board, including Polish President Lech Kaczynski.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|6 hr
|LOCK HIM UP
|184
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|6 hr
|FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS
|5,022
|Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot'
|6 hr
|TRUMP a PUPPET
|54
|Russian military plane disaster: What we know s...
|8 hr
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|Gingrich: Trump 'exactly right' about wanting t...
|10 hr
|Le Jimbo
|4
|Rat Burgers Gaining Popularity in Russia
|11 hr
|just a guy i knew
|1
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|15 hr
|Obama is a War Cr...
|6,330
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC