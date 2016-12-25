A look at recent crashes of Soviet-bu...

A look at recent crashes of Soviet-built Tu-154 planes

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Daily Journal

All 92 people on board are believed dead and the cause of the crash isn't immediately known. - April 10, 2010: A Polish presidential Tu-154 crashes in poor weather on approach to Smolensk airport in Russia, killing all 96 people on board, including Polish President Lech Kaczynski.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 6 hr LOCK HIM UP 184
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 6 hr FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS 5,022
News Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot' 6 hr TRUMP a PUPPET 54
News Russian military plane disaster: What we know s... 8 hr PolakPotrafi 1
News Gingrich: Trump 'exactly right' about wanting t... 10 hr Le Jimbo 4
News Rat Burgers Gaining Popularity in Russia 11 hr just a guy i knew 1
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 15 hr Obama is a War Cr... 6,330
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,003 • Total comments across all topics: 277,344,908

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC