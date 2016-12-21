74 journalists killed worldwide in 2016: Reporters Without Borders
At least 74 journalists have been killed around the world in 2016 while doing their job, Reporters Without Borders said on Dec. 19. The press freedom group said that this figure had declined from 101 from 2015, but "this significant fall is due in part to the fact that more and more journalists are fleeing countries that have become too dangerous." These countries not only include Syria, Iraq, and Libya, but also Yemen, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Burundi, which the rights group described as becoming "to varying degrees, news and information black holes where impunity reigns."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|5 min
|Tm Cln
|4,984
|Supreme Court overturns ruling to suspend night...
|6 min
|Ainu
|6
|Japanese Emperor Akihito cancels duties due to ...
|19 min
|Ainu
|8
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|1 hr
|Treat7430
|6,322
|U.S. military to return some land in Okinawa by...
|4 hr
|Ainu
|4
|Overnight buses offering comfortable compartmen...
|5 hr
|Strong Wakamoto
|1
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|14 hr
|DP Cassie
|160
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC