74 journalists killed worldwide in 2016: Reporters Without Borders

At least 74 journalists have been killed around the world in 2016 while doing their job, Reporters Without Borders said on Dec. 19. The press freedom group said that this figure had declined from 101 from 2015, but "this significant fall is due in part to the fact that more and more journalists are fleeing countries that have become too dangerous." These countries not only include Syria, Iraq, and Libya, but also Yemen, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Burundi, which the rights group described as becoming "to varying degrees, news and information black holes where impunity reigns."

