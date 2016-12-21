74 journalists killed worldwide in 20...

74 journalists killed worldwide in 2016: Reporters Without Borders

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: Turkish Daily News

At least 74 journalists have been killed around the world in 2016 while doing their job, Reporters Without Borders said on Dec. 19. The press freedom group said that this figure had declined from 101 from 2015, but "this significant fall is due in part to the fact that more and more journalists are fleeing countries that have become too dangerous." These countries not only include Syria, Iraq, and Libya, but also Yemen, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Burundi, which the rights group described as becoming "to varying degrees, news and information black holes where impunity reigns."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 5 min Tm Cln 4,984
News Supreme Court overturns ruling to suspend night... 6 min Ainu 6
News Japanese Emperor Akihito cancels duties due to ... 19 min Ainu 8
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 1 hr Treat7430 6,322
News U.S. military to return some land in Okinawa by... 4 hr Ainu 4
News Overnight buses offering comfortable compartmen... 5 hr Strong Wakamoto 1
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 14 hr DP Cassie 160
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,681 • Total comments across all topics: 277,251,736

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC