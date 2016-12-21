2,415 will be taken back

Myanmar said yesterday it would take back 2,415 citizens from Bangladesh, only a tiny fraction of the 300,000 people who Bangladesh says are Myanmar citizens taking refuge there and should go home. Tension has been rising between the neighbours over Myanmar's treatment of ethnic minority Rohingya Muslims, about 50,000 of whom Bangladesh says have fled there since the Myanmar army launched a crackdown on its side of their border in October.

