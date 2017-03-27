What do Taiwan, Aruba and Colombia ha...

What do Taiwan, Aruba and Colombia have in common? Doral.

Thursday Mar 30

The municipality signed its most recent sister city agreement with the City of Armenia, Colombia. Armenia joins New Taipei City in Taiwan, Oranjestad in Aruba and Barranquilla, Colombia.

