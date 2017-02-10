Hyatt Announces Plans for First Hyatt Place Hotel in Aruba

The 116-room hotel will be the first Hyatt Place hotel in Aruba, adjacent to the Reina Beatrix International Airport , and will provide guests with a relaxing and uncomplicated place to pause before beginning the next leg of their journey. The Hyatt Place brand is rooted in extensive consumer insights indicating that guests seek stylish, comfortable, seamless experiences that accommodate their lifestyles and familiar routines.

