Hyatt Announces Plans for First Hyatt Place Hotel in Aruba
The 116-room hotel will be the first Hyatt Place hotel in Aruba, adjacent to the Reina Beatrix International Airport , and will provide guests with a relaxing and uncomplicated place to pause before beginning the next leg of their journey. The Hyatt Place brand is rooted in extensive consumer insights indicating that guests seek stylish, comfortable, seamless experiences that accommodate their lifestyles and familiar routines.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oranjestad Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Oct '14
|Musikologist
|15
|Shout out to clarapagex! (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Blacktheriver
|1
|Illuminati temple (Sep '13)
|Aug '14
|johnk
|2
|...FARMER..is..GOD,not.... (Aug '13)
|Jun '14
|PAUL SHYKORA arts...
|4
|Aruba is a magical Caribbean island of pristine... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Tedd French
|1
|I need a loan urgently,apply here! (Sep '13)
|Nov '13
|Working Stiff
|3
|how to hack western union transfer (Oct '13)
|Nov '13
|Working Stiff
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC