Usher and The Roots to Headline 17th Annual Soul Beach Music Festival
Feel the breeze and 'get caught' up with the 17 th Annual Soul Beach Music Festival hosted by Aruba, featuring multi-award winner and worldwide phenomenon Usher and prolific Grammy award-winning icons The Roots, set to deliver amped-up main stage concert performances sure to make spirits soar this Memorial Day weekend, May 24-29, 2017. Soul Beach Music Festival, previously named #4 by USA Today readers' choice "10 Best Caribbean Celebrations" and #1 "Caribbean Summer Festival" by Jetsetter Magazine, boasts a truly unique and unforgettable three-in-one experience featuring live music performances, comedy shows and beach parties.
