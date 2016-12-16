Usher and The Roots to Headline 17th ...

Usher and The Roots to Headline 17th Annual Soul Beach Music Festival

Friday Dec 16 Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Feel the breeze and 'get caught' up with the 17 th Annual Soul Beach Music Festival hosted by Aruba, featuring multi-award winner and worldwide phenomenon Usher and prolific Grammy award-winning icons The Roots, set to deliver amped-up main stage concert performances sure to make spirits soar this Memorial Day weekend, May 24-29, 2017. Soul Beach Music Festival, previously named #4 by USA Today readers' choice "10 Best Caribbean Celebrations" and #1 "Caribbean Summer Festival" by Jetsetter Magazine, boasts a truly unique and unforgettable three-in-one experience featuring live music performances, comedy shows and beach parties.

