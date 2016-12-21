Shorts seized at Newark airport contained $78K in coke, cops say

NEWARK -- A Dutch man was arrested at Newark Liberty International Airport Dec. 14 for attempting to smuggle pounds of cocaine, Port Authority police and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection said. Rowland Thomas Tromp, 44, had arrived on a flight from Oranjestad, Aruba, when CBP officers searched a backpack and discovered a pair of Spandex shorts containing five pounds of what was believed to be the drug, police said.

