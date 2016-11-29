Happy Aruba: Caribbean island lives up to its slogan The tiny island is making a big claim for itself, as one of the happiest places in the world. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2gf18zK Aruba's terrain alternates a rugged northern and eastern coastline with gentle protected beaches on its western and southern side, perfect for families with small kids.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.