TASS, Russia April 02, 2017 Sunday 3:47 PM GMT Voter turnout at Armenia's parliamentary polls exceed 50% - Central Election Commission YEREVAN April 2 The voter turnout at Sunday's parliamentary elections in Armenia has exceeded 50 percent, secretary of Armenia's Central Elections Commission Armen Smbatyan told journalists. YEREVAN, April 2. /TASS/.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.