Settlement of karabakh conflict depen...

Settlement of karabakh conflict depends on Armenia's and Azerbaijan's political will - Lavrov

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Arka News Agency

YEREVAN, April 3, /ARKA/. In an article published in the Russian-language newspaper 'Novoye Vremya,' published in Yerevan, and timed to the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Russia, Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said the settlement in Nagorno-Karabakh depends on Armenia's and Azerbaijan's political will and their readiness for compromise solutions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arka News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Turkey to be divided between Armenia, Kurdistan... (Sep '10) Feb '17 Jefferson 355
News Obama won't call it Armenian 'genocide' on 100t... (Apr '15) Dec '16 danker nuggets 3
News The First Sparrow or Russia's Blacklist in Armenia (Sep '16) Sep '16 just a guy i knew 1
News Spiritual culture of Russia is on its way to Ar... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Armenian, Karabakh Governments Inaugurate Hydro... (Apr '10) Aug '16 Simon Papikian 48
News Globe Trot: Turkish Christians apologize for Ar... (Apr '15) Aug '16 Rockstar 2
News Germany-Turkey rift: Diplomatic storm or passin... (Jun '16) Jun '16 PONTUS IS GREEK 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,291 • Total comments across all topics: 280,058,901

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC