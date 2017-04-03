Settlement of karabakh conflict depends on Armenia's and Azerbaijan's political will - Lavrov

YEREVAN, April 3, /ARKA/. In an article published in the Russian-language newspaper 'Novoye Vremya,' published in Yerevan, and timed to the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Russia, Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said the settlement in Nagorno-Karabakh depends on Armenia's and Azerbaijan's political will and their readiness for compromise solutions.

