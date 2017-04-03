Ruling Party Coy About Post-Election ...

Ruling Party Coy About Post-Election Coalition With Tsarukian

Read more at Armenian Liberty.

President Serzh Sarkisian attends the inauguration of a new fitness center in Yerevan owned by businessman Gagik Tsarukian , 31Oct2016. The ruling Republican Party of Armenia declined to clarify on Friday whether it could reach a power-sharing deal with businessman Gagik Tsarukian's alliance, the runner-up in the April 2 parliamentary elections.

Chicago, IL

