Republican party of president in lead...

Republican party of president in lead in Armenian elections

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Polls show the party of Armenia's president in the lead for Sunday's parliamentary election that is the first vote since the ex-Soviet nation has modified its constitution to expand powers of parliament and prime minister. The Republican Party of Armenia had 49.12 percent of the votes while the opposition Tsarukyan Alliance led by wealthy businessman Gagik Tsarukyan gathered 27.32 percent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Turkey to be divided between Armenia, Kurdistan... (Sep '10) Feb '17 Jefferson 355
News Obama won't call it Armenian 'genocide' on 100t... (Apr '15) Dec '16 danker nuggets 3
News The First Sparrow or Russia's Blacklist in Armenia (Sep '16) Sep '16 just a guy i knew 1
News Spiritual culture of Russia is on its way to Ar... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Armenian, Karabakh Governments Inaugurate Hydro... (Apr '10) Aug '16 Simon Papikian 48
News Globe Trot: Turkish Christians apologize for Ar... (Apr '15) Aug '16 Rockstar 2
News Germany-Turkey rift: Diplomatic storm or passin... (Jun '16) Jun '16 PONTUS IS GREEK 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,807 • Total comments across all topics: 280,130,708

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC