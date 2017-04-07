Republican party of president in lead in Armenian elections
Polls show the party of Armenia's president in the lead for Sunday's parliamentary election that is the first vote since the ex-Soviet nation has modified its constitution to expand powers of parliament and prime minister. The Republican Party of Armenia had 49.12 percent of the votes while the opposition Tsarukyan Alliance led by wealthy businessman Gagik Tsarukyan gathered 27.32 percent.
