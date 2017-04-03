Prosecutor General's Office of Armeni...

Prosecutor General's Office of Armenia investigates 1300 reports on electoral fraud

April 2, 2017 18:47 Yerevan /Mediamax/. As of 18:00 today, the working group of Prosecutor General's Office of Armenia has investigated 1317 reports on electoral fraud.

Chicago, IL

