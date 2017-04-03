OSCE/ODIHR: Armenian parliamentary elections well administered, but tainted by credible information about vote-buying, and pressure on civil servants OSCE/ODIHR: Armenian parliamentary elections well administered, but tainted by credible information about vote-buying, and pressure on civil servants YEREVAN, April 3. /ARKA/. The 2 April parliamentary elections in Armenia were well administered and fundamental freedoms were generally respected, according to a preliminary statement, issued by OSCE/ODIHR. 'Despite welcomed reforms of the legal framework and the introduction of new technologies to reduce electoral irregularities, the elections were tainted by credible information about vote-buying, and pressure on civil servants and employees of private companies, international observers concluded in a preliminary statement released today.

