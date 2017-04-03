ORO not to take part in Yerevan Counc...

ORO not to take part in Yerevan Council of Elders elections

"Ohanyan-Raffi-Oskanian" alliance has released a statement, informing that it will not take part in elections of Yerevan Council of Elders. Ro remind, earlier Armenian Revival Party and Armenian Revolutionary Federation have also issued statements that they will not participate in May 14 elections.

Chicago, IL

