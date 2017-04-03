No monitors from Azerbaijan and Ukrai...

No monitors from Azerbaijan and Ukraine on CIS observer mission to Armenian election

Saturday Apr 1

Ukraine General Newswire March 31, 2017 Friday 5:27 PM MSK No monitors from Azerbaijan and Ukraine on CIS observer mission to Armenian election YEREVAN. March 31 There will be 172 observers from eight CIS countries monitoring the Armenian parliamentary election on April 2, head of the CIS observer mission Sergei Lebedev said.

Chicago, IL

