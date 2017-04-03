New Armenian temple is beacon of hope...

New Armenian temple is beacon of hope for Yazidis

Friday Read more: Groong

Long persecuted, most recently by Islamic jihadists in Iraq, the Kurdish-speaking, religious minority hopes the new temple will prove a symbol of strength as it tries to preserve its unique blend of faiths. Yazidis, adherents of an ancient religion rooted in Zoroastrianism, number around 35,000 in Armenia today but currently have just one tiny temple in the Caucasus country.

Chicago, IL

