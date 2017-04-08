Mime Master John Jacobs Represents So...

Mime Master John Jacobs Represents South Africa at the International Mime Festival in Armenia

South African's own Mime Master, John Jacobs, will be representing South Africa at the Leonid Yengibaryan International Mime Festival in Tsakhkadzor in Armenia from 10-15 August 2016. John Jacobs was born in South Africa, but lived and worked in Paris, France for the last 20 years.

Chicago, IL

