Israeli Ambassador to Armenia: Arms sales to Azerbaijan raised during my meetings in Yerevan

In March newly appointed Ambassador of Israel to Armenia EliyahuYerushalmi handed over his credentials to President SerzhSargsyan and Deputy Foreign Minister Armen Papikyan. STEPANAKERT, APRIL 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with NEWS.am Ambassador spoke about Karabakh issue, relations with Armenia's neighbors and the possibility of operating direct flights between the countries.

