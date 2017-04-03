Russia & CIS General Newswire April 3, 2017 Monday 5:15 PM MSK Int'l observers laud Armenian election governance, yet note state violations, pressure on voters YEREVAN. April 3 Int'l observers laud Armenian election governance, yet note state violations, pressure on voters The Armenian parliamentary election was well-run despite a series of shortcomings and violations, head of the OSCE short-term election observation mission Ignacio Sanchez Amor said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.